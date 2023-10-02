Havoc Sign Two Goalies

October 2, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of goaltenders Conor McCollum and Brian Wilson for the 2023-24 season.

McCollum, 26, is a 6'1" goalie from Pickering, ON. Playing four years in the OJHL, McCollum would go to Acadia University (USport) where he would appear in 31 games over 5 seasons incluing a season that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Wilson, 27, is a 6'4" goalie from Mississauga, ON. He played juniro hockey in the BCHL before attending Niagra University (NCAA D1) where he would apear in 84 games. After his colelgite career, he would turn pro with the Evansville Thunderbolts while making stops in Vermillion County, Cinicinatti (ECHL), Danbury (FPHL), Worcester (ECHL), Springfield (AHL), and Birmingham (SPHL). He would stay with the Danbury Hat Tricks for the 2022-23 season that saw him earn FPHL Goalie of the Year and win the FPHL Championship.

This transaction is brought to you by Jen Detulleo with The Hoffman Group powered by Stockton Mortgage.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.