Ice Bears Add Size, Experience with D-Man Karlsson

October 2, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Ice Bears have added defenseman Joshua Karlsson to the team's training camp roster. Karlsson comes to Knoxville after spending his junior career and first three full pro seasons in Sweden. The 6'9" blue liner appeared in 32 games for Lindlövens IF in HockeyEttan, scoring four goals and notching nine assists.

"Karlsson is a big D-man who moves well for his size," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He plays with a bit of an edge and he'll make it hard to be in front of the net."

Karlsson also appeared in three games in the SHL last season, Sweden's premier hockey league. He's played 116 professional games overall with eight goals and 29 points.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.