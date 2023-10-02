Nenadal Returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that forward Josh Nenadal has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Nenadal originally joined the Dawgs just before the 2018-2019 playoffs and has played in 143 regular season games and 23 postseason games for the franchise. The five-foot-nine winger enjoyed a career year last season, notching 13 goals and 13 assists in 45 regular season games before adding three goals and three assists during the President's Cup playoffs. The Brecksville, Ohio native has served as an alternate captain for the team for the past two seasons. His gritty style of play featured four fights and 99 penalty minutes during the 2021-2022 season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 2: Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

Dakota Bohn

CJ Stubbs

Justin Vernace

Josh Nenadal

