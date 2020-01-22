Havoc Sign Pair of FPHL Players

January 22, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Huntsville Havoc signed defenseman Alex Pommerville and forward Dave Nippard, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Wednesday.

Pommerville comes by way of the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Danville Dashers. He has spent the past two seasons with the Dashers, playing in 70 games. Pommerville tallied 26 points and earned 94 penalty minutes in his time in the FPHL.

Nippard has spent time with three teams this season, starting the year with the Peoria Rivermen where he played one game. He then signed with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds for two games before moving on to the Port Huron Prowlers. With the Prowlers, Nippard saw action in 22 games, tallying 26 points and 68 penalty minutes.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.