Thunderbolts Head to Fayetteville for Three Games against Marksmen

January 22, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Evansville, Ind: After splitting this past weekend's games against Quad City, the Thunderbolts prepare to travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina, where they will face off against the Marksmen three times this upcoming weekend.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts built up a 5-1 lead over Quad City on Friday night, with Noah Corson scoring a hat trick, Matthew Barnaby scoring a lacrosse-style Michigan Move goal, and Derek Sutliffe scoring the fifth goal. Quad City stormed back to make it 5-4, but the Thunderbolts held on to win, with Stanislav Dzahkov adding two late empty net goals to finish off the 7-4 victory. Saturday's game would start with a fight off the opening draw, as Braedyn Asselstine took on Ryan Devine of Quad City, but the Thunderbolts had little fight afterward as they were mostly worn down from the flu, losing 4-0.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on three consecutive days at the Crown Coliseum. The games will be on Friday at 6:00 pm CT, Saturday at 5:00 pm CT, and Sunday at 2:00 pm CT. You can catch all three games online on SPHL Live, or you can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; through EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, through the Official Thunderbolts Smartphone App, or through the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. You can also watch Sunday's game at the Thunderbolts away game watch party, presented by Bud Light, which will be at Bar Louie on Evansville's Eastside.

Scouting the Opponent:

Fayetteville Marksmen:

Record: 18-3-6, 42 Points, 2nd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Brian Bowen (19 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Brian Bowen (33 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Blake Wojtala (8-2-2, .917 Save %)

Thunderbolts 18-19 Record vs FAY: 2-2-0

The Marksmen pummeled the Macon Mayhem on Friday, winning 9-2. Matt Robertson, Max Cook, and Brian Bowen each scored two goals, while Blake Wojtala stopped 33 of 35 shots for the win. The next night was a closer contest against the Knoxville Ice Bears, winning by a 3-1 score, behind two early goals from Taylor McCloy and Don Olivieri, with McCloy adding an empty net goal late. Wojtala would again stand tall with 34 saves on 35 shots.

Call-up Report

Parker Gahagen (Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL)

Gahagen currently holds a 7-1-0 record in 8 games with Newfoundland, with a .939 save percentage.

Zachary Borsoi (Wichita Thunder, ECHL)

Borsoi has played 14 games in his stint with Wichita so far, with no points. He also played 4 games with Adirondack this season, before joining Evansville.

Connor Sanvido (Brampton Beast, ECHL)

Sanvido has played 6 games with Brampton, scoring one goal and one assist. Sanvido scored his first ECHL goal on Saturday, January 18th in a 4-1 victory over the Maine Mariners. He has played 11 ECHL games this season, 5 of them with Fort Wayne.

Transactions:

Wed. 1/15: D J.T. Walters placed on team suspension

Thu. 1/16: G Braden Ostepchuk called up to ECHL Indy Fuel

Fri. 1/17: D Matt Stoia signed to standard contract

Mon. 1/20: G Braden Ostepchuk returned from call up to ECHL Indy Fuel

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

