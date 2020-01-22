Storm Release Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting

Moline, IL- Tuesday January 28th the TaxSlayer Center will be open to the public from 10 AM - 7 PM for the Storm's Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting. Quad Citizens are encouraged to come to the arena to paint the names of loved ones who have fought cancer on the ice in the color that symbolizes the cancer they fought. Painting is free and the Storm will be providing paint, brushes and everything needed for painting names on the ice.

Next Saturday February 1st is the Quad City Storm's Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The game is sponsored by UnityPoint Health Trinity and all proceeds raised from the live and online jersey auction, jersey ribbon purchases, chuck-a-puck and more will be donated to the UnityPoint Health Trinity Cancer Center.

All names painted will remain on the ice for Hockey Fights Cancer Night February 1st when the Storm take on the Peoria Rivermen. The Storm will be wearing special cancer awareness jerseys covered in ribbons inscribed with the names of cancer fighters, which will be auctioned live after the game. Additional non-game worn jerseys will be auctioned online starting at puck drop at QuadCityStorm.com.

The Storm are back at the TaxSlayer Center this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to battle the Knoxville Ice Bears! Tickets for all games can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com.

