Havoc Sign Elgstam Brothers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of forwards Douglas and Philip Elgstam for the 2023-24 season.

Douglas, 27, and Philip, 25, were born in Stockholm, Sweden and played junior hockey for the New Jersey Rockets (EHL).

Douglas attended SUNY-Cortland (NCAA III) and appeared in 90 games, scoring 55 points before turning pro with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the 2021-22 season. In his first professional season, he scored 31 points in 36 games.

Philip attended Norwich University (NCAA III), where he appeared in 69 games, scoring 44 points. Following his collegiate career, he also made three professional appearances for the Peoria Rivermen last season.

"Doug helps add some experience to our roster after having a good season in Pensacola and we are looking for him to continue that success here." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "Phil had a good college career and is looking to make the transition to the pro game. Both will bring a lot of skill to our forward group and help with our offense this season."

