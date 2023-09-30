Vernace Invited to Training Camp

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Saturday that forward Justin Vernace has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Vernace will start his rookie professional season in Roanoke for the same team that his older cousin, Daniel, retired from five years prior. The North York, Ontario native played in 46 games at SUNY-Potsdam (NCAA-DIII), recording five goals, four assists, and 20 penalty minutes during his college career. Prior to attending SUNY-Potsdam, the five-foot-ten forward suited up in the OJHL for three seasons. Another of Vernace's cousins, Mike, played in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, and other various professional leagues.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 30: Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

Dakota Bohn

CJ Stubbs

Justin Vernace

