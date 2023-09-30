Brad Arvanitis Signs with Ice Flyers

Pensacola, Fla. - Goaltender Brad Arvanitis and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

The Holliston, Massachusetts native had a save percentage of .919% in 20 games with the Ice Flyers. Entering into his second pro-season, Arvanitis is seeking to be the best goalie in the league and to bring a championship back to Pensacola.

"This team has a lot of the key elements to become a championship team," said Arvanitis. "We will be working hard everyday both on and off the ice. It is great to be bringing back so many players from last years team and adding new ones to make us a better team."

The Ice Flyers host the Birmingham Bulls October 13th at 7:00 P.M. for their Exhibition Game at the Pensacola Bay Center.

