Havoc Score Regular Season Sweep of Quad City 6-1

HUNTSVILLE - On the 15th annual Military Appreciation Night, the Huntsville Havoc wanted to send the 6,056 fans and service members home with a memorable win.

The boys from the Rocket City put six goals in the Quad City net for the second night in a row and broke the Havoc franchise record for wins in the regular season.

More importantly, donations and an auction of the specialty military-themed jerseys the team wore for the tilt brought in nearly $55,000 to benefit Still Serving Veterans -- a non-profit group that helps veterans in our military transition to civilian life.

"Just an awesome night," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "We not only got another big win, but we raised a lot of money for a great cause."

The result means Huntsville (35-16-3) has won all six meetings between the two teams in the regular season and also locked the Havoc in to a third-place finish heading in to the playoffs.

Huntsville's first three goals were all powerplay scores. Ryan Salkeld recorded the first tally just past 8 minutes in to the game with a wrister from the left circle. Quad City (16-33-5) quickly tied the game 80 seconds later and the first period ended at a goal each.

The Havoc came out on fire in the second period. Team captain Christian Powers scored the first of his two goals on the night 6:19 into the second period, sniping a shot from the right face-off circle. Less than two minutes later, Rob Darrar threw the puck from the top of the slot past a screen and in the upper corner of the net, giving the Havoc a 3-1 lead.

Things quickly began to unravel for the Storm as Powers recorded his second score five minutes later. Just before the end of the period, Stephen Hrehoriak was on the receiving end of a centering pass from Havoc rookie Josh Bowes. Hero made the easy score and gave his team a four-goal cushion heading in to intermission.

The Quad City frustration spilled out from the bench to the ice and back again. Storm Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny was ejected from the game late in the second for breaking a stick on the Storm bench after the officials blew the whistle on the team's tenth penalty of the game.

Kyle Sharkey capped the scoring with five minutes left in the game, snapping a shot into the back of the net off a face-off as the Havoc cruised the rest of the way to a 6-1 win.

Huntsville's Max Milosek saved 28 of the 29 shots he faced to record the win.

The official line on penalties had Quad City serving 53 minutes on 13 infractions while Huntsville spent 11 minutes in the sin bin on 4 penalties.

Video highlights from the game can be found on the team's official YouTube channel.

Salkeld, Darrar and Anthony Calabrese each recorded two assists on the night.

Sharkey's score was his third of the weekend and he has now matched his goal output from his rookie season (15).

Huntsville finishes the regular season next weekend when the team hosts the Fayetteville Marksmen for a pair of games April 5 and 6. Friday night is Princess Night at the VBC as fans can meet your favorite Disney princesses and also come dressed as one to enter our costume contest.

Saturday is Legends Night and the festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with the annual exhibition game featuring legends of Huntsville hockey -- including Chargers, Channel Cats and Havoc. The jerseys the legends will wear will be up for silent auction and all the proceeds go to autism research. The Havoc face-off against the Marksmen for the regular season finale after the Legends exhibition game.

Puck drops for both Havoc games are at 7 p.m.

