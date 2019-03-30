Havoc Calm the Storm 6-3

HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc continued their home stretch of the regular season Friday night by hosting the Quad City Storm for "Awful Night 2" - the sequel to the surprise promotional hit of last season -- where the music, the videos, and even the giveaway were just awful.

After giving away the first goal less than one minute in to the game, the home team settled in and put four goals on the board in the third period to slam the door on the Storm 6 to 3.

"In keeping with tonight's theme, I thought we had an awful start," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "As the game went on, we started hitting our stride and some timely goals ultimately sealed the game for us."

Quad City's opening goal was the only action in the first period. Huntsville (34-16-3) started the second period by tying the game on a powerplay less than two minutes after the opening face-off. Sy Nutkevitch back-handed a shot on goal that rebounded to Kyle Sharkey on the doorstep who pushed it over the Storm keeper's leg pad.

Havoc rookie forward Josh Bowes smashed a shot from the point with just under five minutes left in the period that was slowed down by Quad City goalie Peter Di Salvo, but it still got through and trickled past the netminder's outstretched stick and over the line. The Storm (16-32-5) got one back with less than 30 seconds left in the period and the teams entered intermission knotted up at 2 each.

Huntsville once again scored early in the third, breaking the tie at 1:37 in to the period when Ryan Salkeld hit a shot from a nearly impossible angle, banking it off the netminder to score his 25th goal of the season. Nearly midway through the final frame, Tyler Piacentini fed the puck to Sharkey as he was attacking the net in the slot who put it under the blocker for a short-handed goal, making it a 4-2 game.

Six minutes later, Trevor Gerling dazzled the crowd by passing the puck to himself between his skates to get around a defender and sweeping around the Quad City goalie for Huntsville's third goal of the period.

The Storm attempted to kick start a comeback by scoring with just under three minutes left in the game, but Christian Powers sealed the win with a score from the neutral zone on an empty net with :28 seconds remaining.

Huntsville out shot their opponent 45 to 34 and Mike DeLaVergne made 31 saves to get his third win in a row.

Sharkey's box score brings his scoring total to 48 points -- an average of a point per game (14g, 34a). Friday night was his first multi-goal game since Thanksgiving weekend.

John Schiavo recorded three assists on the night. He has 10 points (3g, 7a) in his last eight games.

The win secures at least a third-place finish for the Havoc in the regular season.

Huntsville goes for the regular season series sweep of the Quad City Storm on Saturday, March 30. Fans are invited to come honor the men and women of our armed forces at Still Serving Veterans Military Appreciation Night. The team will wear special jerseys to be auctioned off after the game to benefit Still Serving Veterans - a non-profit group that helps military members transition to civilian life. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

