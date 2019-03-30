Preview: Mayhem at Knoxville Ice Bears (Game 54)

March 30, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





Mayhem Close the Gap on Ice Bears

Yesterday was almost an ideal home game for the Mayhem. It was their final home game of the regular season. The team had the support of a raucous Fan Appreciation Night crowd. They never trailed at any point throughout the game, but the tilt was still close enough to keep the audience anxious. Macon allowed 37 shots on goal, but ultimately did well to limit Knoxville's high-end scoring opportunities. In terms of quality chances, both teams had roughly the same amount. A power play goal scored by Dakota Klecha against the league's top penalty kill was the goal that would fittingly stand as the game-winner, as the Mayhem held on for a 4-2 final.

Last night's win in regulation was essential to keep the Mayhem's hopes of securing the fourth seed alive. Knoxville still holds a four-point edge over Macon for that coveted spot, and will be doing all in their power tonight to protect it.

The Matchup

The Ice Bears, like the Mayhem, have been a considerably stronger team on home ice than on the road this season. Knoxville's home record is 16-7-2, and the Mayhem have greatly struggled of late to secure points in opposing arenas. The last time Macon visited Knoxville was on December 26th, when the Ice Bears edged the Mayhem in a shootout to snap their four-game winning streak.

Tonight is a must-win game for the Mayhem in order to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. If they can pull off another regulation victory, they will give themselves a decent chance the following weekend to pull ahead of Knoxville in the standings. Macon's win yesterday propelled them from the seventh spot to the fifth spot overnight, as they now sit just a point ahead of Roanoke, Pensacola, and Fayetteville in an airtight race. With every team in the SPHL playing again tonight, seeds 5-8 could look entirely different tomorrow. If all goes according to plan for the Mayhem, they will hold onto their seed and draw to within two points of Knoxville, which would set the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the 2018-19 season.

Homecoming

This evening, Mayhem Forwards Danny Cesarz and Marcus Ortiz will be returning to the place they've called home for years, playing in the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for the first time since they were let go by their former squad. Cesarz played for the Ice Bears for four seasons, from 2015-2019. While there, he competed in 152 games, scored 43 goals, 88 assists, had a +23 rating, and wore an 'A' on his sweater. Ortiz was in Knoxville for two seasons, playing in 83 games, scoring 31 goals, 28 assists, 59 points, and also wearing an 'A' on his sweater. It will be an emotional night for both of them, each of whom will have family and friends in attendance and have described the return as a homecoming they look forward to experiencing.

Playoff Tickets

The President's Cup Playoffs Selection Show will take place on Sunday night, April 7th at Margaritas at Mercer Village. The time is yet to be determined, but will likely be at 6:00 pm. Mayhem players and staff will be there. Postseason tickets will go on sale the following morning, and can be purchased by calling the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

