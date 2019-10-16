Havoc Reveal 2019-20 Season Opening Roster
October 16, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - Huntsville Havoc General Manager and Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the season opening roster today as the team prepares to open the 2018-19 season on the road against the Birmingham Bulls. See the full roster below.
Forwards
Height Weight Age Hometown Last Team
8 Brett Johnson* 5-9 170 25 Middletown, N.J. Lebanon Valley College (NCAA DIII)
14 Tyler Piacentini 5-6 167 26 South Weymouth, Mass. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
16 Tanner Karty 5-9 185 24 Oklahoma City, Okla. Univ. of Winsconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA DIII)
19 Sy Nutkevitch 6-0 193 31 Montreal, Quebec Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
24 Garrison Sanipass 6-5 230 24 Northbridge, Mass. Univ. of Massachusetts Boston (NCAA DIII)
48 Kyle Sharkey 5-9 196 26 Moore, Okla. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
63 Chance Braid 6-1 215 24 Wainwright, Alta. Manchester Storm (EIHL)
77 Rob Darrar 5-10 190 25 Monroe Township, N.J. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
79 Scott Trask 6-0 179 26 Bonavista, N.L. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
81 Shawn Bates 5-9 170 29 Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
91 C.J. Hayes 5-8 163 25 Margate, Fla. Watertown Wolves (FPHL)
96 Zane Jones 6-3 209 25 Olds, Alta. Visby/Roma HK (Sweden)
Defensemen
Height Weight Age Hometown Last Team
2 Phil Johansson 6-2 207 25 Saint-Lazare, Quebec Amherst College (NCAA DIII)
3 Pat Condon 6-2 190 25 Oceanside, N.Y. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
4 Peter Sikalis 6-3 203 25 Acton, Mass. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
5 Alec Brandrup 6-1 197 26 Rochester, Minn. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
10 Nolan Kaiser 6-0 216 27 Calgary, Alta. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
27 Saverio Posa 5-10 188 27 Grand Blanc, Mich. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
Goaltenders
Height Weight Age Hometown Last Team
31 Mike DeLaVergne 5-11 185 27 Pawling, N.Y. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
34 Max Milosek 5-10 190 26 Lapeer, Mich. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)
*Will start season on 21-day Injured Reserve
Opening Night
The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. The first 2,000 fans receive a 2019 SPHL Champions replica ring and a 2019-20 calendar magnet. Single-game tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.
Season Tickets
Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256) 518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2019
- Havoc Reveal 2019-20 Season Opening Roster - Huntsville Havoc
- Dawgs Set Opening Night Roster - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Columbus River Dragons Unveil Training Camp Roster - Columbus Cottonmouths
- Brodeur Highlights Recent Transactions as Deadline Approaches - Peoria Rivermen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.