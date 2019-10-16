Havoc Reveal 2019-20 Season Opening Roster

HUNTSVILLE - Huntsville Havoc General Manager and Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the season opening roster today as the team prepares to open the 2018-19 season on the road against the Birmingham Bulls. See the full roster below.

Forwards

Height Weight Age Hometown Last Team

8 Brett Johnson* 5-9 170 25 Middletown, N.J. Lebanon Valley College (NCAA DIII)

14 Tyler Piacentini 5-6 167 26 South Weymouth, Mass. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

16 Tanner Karty 5-9 185 24 Oklahoma City, Okla. Univ. of Winsconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA DIII)

19 Sy Nutkevitch 6-0 193 31 Montreal, Quebec Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

24 Garrison Sanipass 6-5 230 24 Northbridge, Mass. Univ. of Massachusetts Boston (NCAA DIII)

48 Kyle Sharkey 5-9 196 26 Moore, Okla. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

63 Chance Braid 6-1 215 24 Wainwright, Alta. Manchester Storm (EIHL)

77 Rob Darrar 5-10 190 25 Monroe Township, N.J. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

79 Scott Trask 6-0 179 26 Bonavista, N.L. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

81 Shawn Bates 5-9 170 29 Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

91 C.J. Hayes 5-8 163 25 Margate, Fla. Watertown Wolves (FPHL)

96 Zane Jones 6-3 209 25 Olds, Alta. Visby/Roma HK (Sweden)

Defensemen

Height Weight Age Hometown Last Team

2 Phil Johansson 6-2 207 25 Saint-Lazare, Quebec Amherst College (NCAA DIII)

3 Pat Condon 6-2 190 25 Oceanside, N.Y. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

4 Peter Sikalis 6-3 203 25 Acton, Mass. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

5 Alec Brandrup 6-1 197 26 Rochester, Minn. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

10 Nolan Kaiser 6-0 216 27 Calgary, Alta. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

27 Saverio Posa 5-10 188 27 Grand Blanc, Mich. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

Goaltenders

Height Weight Age Hometown Last Team

31 Mike DeLaVergne 5-11 185 27 Pawling, N.Y. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

34 Max Milosek 5-10 190 26 Lapeer, Mich. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

*Will start season on 21-day Injured Reserve

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. The first 2,000 fans receive a 2019 SPHL Champions replica ring and a 2019-20 calendar magnet. Single-game tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256) 518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

