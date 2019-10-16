Columbus River Dragons Unveil Training Camp Roster

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce their training camp roster ahead of their inaugural season in 2019-20.

35 players are starting camp on Thrusday in an attempt to make the roster for opening night. The FPHL has a 25-man roster for the season which includes all of a team's players that play in higher leagues for which a team wishes to reserve their rights.

Training camp starts today with player reporting and administrative work. Players will take the ice for the first time as a team on Thursday 10am-noon. The players will skate twice a day Thursday through Saturday with the final skate on Saturday being open to the public as a controlled scrimmage. Saturday's open scrimmage is from 6p-7:30p at the Civic Center.

Full roster:

FORWARDS

PLAYER HOMETOWN 18-19 TEAM(S)

Ivan Bondarenko Moscow, RUS Tillsonsburg (GMHL)

Sage Cetrone Anaheim Hills, CA

Collin Chmeka

Jack Chudleigh Carleton Place, ON Tibro IK/Svegs IK (SWE)

Jay Clarke Fortson, GA UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII)

Jay Croop Madison, WI Carolina (FPHL)

Chase Fallis Calgary, AB Carolina (FPHL)

MJ Graham Montreal, QC Petroliers/Sorel-Tracy (LNAH)

Chad Herron Guelph, ON Elora (WOAA)

Sam Holeczy Gurnee, IL HK Bardejov (SVK)

Jake Howie Grand Blanc, MI Marian (NCAA-DIII)/Evansville (SPHL)

Will LaPorte North Bay, ON Fotskals HC/Osby IK (SWE)

Yianni Liarakos Toronto, ON Port Huron/Watertown (FPHL)/Dunaujvarosi (HUN)

Brett Menton Monrovia, CA Svegs IK (SWE)

Cody Oakes Aurora, CO Carolina/Danville (FPHL)

Zach Pease Toronto, ON SUNY-Canton (NCAA-DIII)

Jimmy Philbin Glenview, IL Morrisville State (NCAA-DIII)

Tim Santopoalo Roscoe, IL Watertown (FPHL)/Svegs IK/Nynashans IF (SWE)

Cameron Taggart Broomfield, CO Northern Colorado (ACHA)

Mike Thomas

Austin Weber Hoover, AL Alabama/Williston State (ACHA)

Jagger Williamson Lumby, BC Vernon (BCHL)

DEFENSE

Ethan Busch- Anderson Marquette, MI Lindefallets SK (SWE)

Jon Evans Midland, MI

Seth Gustin Phoenix, AZ Carolina (FPHL)

Garrett Johnson Rossville, TN

Levi Lind Saskatoon, SK Columbus (SPHL'17)

Rowan Lougheed Seattle, WA Charlotte (USPHL)

Gino Mini Richmond, MI Oakland (ACHA)

Edgars Ozolins Riga, LAT Port Huron (FPHL)

Jiri Pestuka Prostejov, CZE Carolina (FPHL)

Marc Steele Danville, NH Springfield Coll. (ACHA)

GOALIES

Ryland Pashovitz Saskatoon, SK Arizona State (NCAA)

Travis Ridgen Winnipeg, MB Vancouver Island (BCIHL)

Jared Rutledge Chicago, IL Watertown (FPHL)

Training Camp Full Schedule WEDNESDAY 10/16

All day: Players Report

THURSDAY 10/17

10a-noon: Practice

5p-630p: Closed Scrimmage

FRIDAY 10/18

10a-noon: Practice

4p-530p: Closed Scrimmage

SATURDAY 10/19

10a-noon: Practice

6-730p: Open Scrimmage

SUNDAY 10/20

11am: Camp Closed

