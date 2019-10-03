Columbus River Dragons Partner with LiveSource for Merchandise Auctions this Season

October 3, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Columbus Cottonmouths News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons of the FPHL are proud to announce a partnership with LiveSource LLC to utilize the LiveSource app for online auctions before and during games this season.

On the app, fans can bid on unique merchandise during the River Dragons inaugural season. The LiveSource app makes it incredibly easy to stay in the lead for your favorite merchandise auction while not missing a minute of the action when attending River Dragons games.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the River Dragons for their online auctions this season" LiveSource CEO Scott Levin said. "The LiveSource platform will enable the River Dragons to engage fans from all over with unique auction opportunities including: New Fan Experiences, Used Player Equipment, Game Worn Jerseys, and much more."

This partnership will also allow fans from across the world the opportunity to bid on merchandise. No matter where you are, whether you're at the game or across the country, you won't be left out on a chance to win River Dragons memorabilia this season.

"The River Dragons are so excited to partner with LiveSource for the upcoming season" VP of Merchandise Kylee Winnett said. "We have some pretty exciting prizes to auction and raffle off throughout the season, from player-worn jerseys, to autographed items, exclusive merchandise offers, and more! Any true Columbus Hockey fan will not want to miss out on this opportunity!"

To celebrate our partnership with LiveSource we're putting out a special raffle to encourage our fans to download the app before the season starts. Raffle tickets start at five dollars (with no limit to how many you can buy) and the winner will receive 4 tickets to opening night as well as a full set of wood-burned coasters and a mountable bottle opener from the specialty merchandise part of our website. The raffle is live now with a winner drawn on October 17th.

"We couldn't be more excited to help increase the [River Dragons'] auction and in-game sales revenue and in turn, increase the amount of contributions the River Dragons make to their local charitable partners in Georgia" Levin said.

Founded in 2016 by Scott F. Levin, LiveSource enables partners to surprise and electrify fans with unanticipated opportunities to own unique collectibles and experiences. LiveSource partners can react instantly to initiate auctions for the fans while they are most excited - right then and there during the event. Bidding, winning and payment is all facilitated on mobile devices through the LiveSource app. For any additional information, contact LiveSource at 858-336-8380 or hello@livesourceapp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.