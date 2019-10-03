Quad Cities Recognized as a Top Sports Market

The Quad Cities ranks highest among all teams in the SPHL and 11th nationally as a premiere minor league sports market. Per the SPHL:

"In a recent article by Street & Smith's SportsBusiness Journal, four teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) were recognized as one of the top 25 minor league markets in the United States. The highest on the list among SPHL teams are the Quad Cities (Moline-Rock Island, Ill./Davenport-Bettendorf, Iowa), who ranked 11th on the list...Street & Smith's SportsBusiness Journal has compiled its rankings of the top minor-league markets in the country for the past eight years. Each market's score is the result of three category-specific measures: tenure rank, attendance rank and economic rank. For more information and the full rankings, visit the SportsBusiness Journal (www.sportsbusinessdaily.com)."

The Quad City Storm is proud to be a pillar of the minor league sports community in the Quad Cities and is incredibly appreciative of the support from the community that creates our success.

Opening night is October 25th at the TaxSlayer Center when the Storm battle the defending league champion Huntsville Havoc! Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early for a laser light show, drumline battle and $2 beers and hot dogs until the puck drops! Single game tickets are on sale now at QuadCityStorm.com.

