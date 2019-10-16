Dawgs Set Opening Night Roster

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have set the team's Opening Night roster for the 2019-20 season.

Roanoke will carry 12 forwards, five defensemen and three goaltenders to open the season. One of those forwards, Mac Jansen, will begin the year on injured reserve.

The Rail Yard Dawgs released Joseph Deveny and Tyler Becker on Monday then cut Mitch Atkins and Nick Monfils to finalize the Opening Night roster on Wednesday.

Roanoke's roster features nine returning players and seven rookies. The full Opening Night roster is attached.

The fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

