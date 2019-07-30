Havoc Invite Three from Free Agent Camp

July 30, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Following a successful three-team free agent camp, the Huntsville Havoc invited three players to its main camp in October.

The Havoc, along with the Fayetteville Marksmen and Danbury Hat Tricks hosted a joint free agent camp which led to 10 players being invited to fall training camps.

Head coach Glenn Detulleo is not only happy to invite a talented group of players to the team's main camp in October but is also proud "that a large number of players got a chance to extend their playing careers and potentially become professional hockey players."

The Havoc invited defensemen Greg Sauers and Gino Mini as well as goaltender Derek Moser to training camp.

Detulleo is also eager to see the invitees compete in the fall camp against SPHL veterans. "We're looking forward to getting a chance to coach them in October and see them compete for a chance to make the opening night roster."

Sauers, who finally got the training camp invite after his third time attending the Havoc free agent camp, played four years of college hockey at Aurora University. He played three seasons on the team's NCAA D3 team, but excelled in his senior season on the ACHA D2 team, leading Aurora to a top-seed in the ACHA D2 National Championship Tournament.

Mini has three years of collegiate experience, playing for Oakland University. In his 2018-19 season, he earned the assistant captain title and averaged nearly a point per game.

Moser, a Tomah, Wisconsin native, played four years of ACHA hockey, averaging a .913 save percentage or better all four years. He also spent last season in the FHL, playing in 1 game for the Elmira Enforcers and in 41 games for the Mentor Ice Breakers.

The Havoc will have over a month off before opening training camp on October 6th. An up-to-date training camp roster can be found HERE.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

Season Tickets

Don't miss out on a minute of the action next season. Season ticket holders save up to 40% on tickets and include exclusive benefits such as discounted merchandise, discounted additional tickets, exclusive drawings and giveaways and more. Call (256)518-6160 or click this LINK to request information regarding season tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.