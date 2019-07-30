Defenseman Kessler Re-Signed for Ice Flyers 2019-20 Season

July 30, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - Today the Pensacola Ice Flyers announced the return of Defenseman Jesse Kessler for the 2019-20 season.

Jesse Kessler joined the Ice Flyers immediately following his four-year NCAA Division III tenure at Hamline University. Throughout the 2018-19 season, Kessler led the Ice Flyers in assists, totaling 20, while adding two goals for 22 points in 56 games.

During his NCAA career at Hamline University, Kessler totaled 57 points netting a total of 17 goals and amassing 40 assists. When asked about signing Kessler for a second season with the Ice Flyers, Head Coach Rod Aldoff said, "I'm very happy to be getting a player and a person of Jesse's caliber back in an Ice Flyers uniform. He had a great rookie year last season and I look for him to step it up another notch to be an elite planer in the SPHL every night. He's a great teammate and has a great personality which makes our team better."

The 2019-20 season will mark Kessler's second season with the Ice Flyers and as a professional. During an interview on returning for the upcoming season, Kessler expressed his anticipation by stating, "I'm very excited to be re-signing with Pensacola for this season. The city, the team, and the fans make it the best place to play in the league. I can't wait to get back and get to work on winning Pensacola its next championship."

The Ice Flyers will host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 for their 2019-20 Opening Weekend. Season tickets are available and can be purchased at the Ice Flyers office or by calling them at 850-466-3111.

