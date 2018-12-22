Havoc Ground the ThunderBolts 5-2

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA - The Havoc traveled to the Hoosier state for game one of a weekend double-header against the Evansville Thunderbolts Friday night.

Huntsville jumped out to an early two goal lead and cruised to a 5-2 win.

Trevor Gerling lit the lamp half way through the first period for the Havoc. While parked in front of the Evansville net, he redirected a Derek Perl shot from the blue line to make it 1-0.

The lead was doubled seven minutes later when Sy Nutkevtich streaked toward the Thunderbolt net and slammed home a rebound to make it 2-0 at the break.

Evansville finally got on the board in the second period, but the Havoc answered back twice in the middle frame. Scott Trask corralled the puck deep in the Bolt zone and shuttled it to a waiting Ryan Salkeld, who wristed a quick shot over the keeper's glove and in to the net.

Seven minutes later, Gerling had the puck against the boards on the side and zipped a backhand pass to Connor Schmidt speeding right down the middle of the zone. The Evansville goalie came forward to meet him, but Schmidt sped past the netminder, put the puck on his backhand and slipped it home for a 4-1 lead. The visitors outshot the Thunderbolts 20 to 8 in the second.

Evansville cut in to the lead once more later in the second period, but the Havoc salted away the game in the third when Schmidt finished serving a delay of game penalty by jumping out of the box and taking the puck around the back of goal for an empty-netter to account for the 5-2 final score.

The Havoc outshot the home team 46-29. Huntsville has won all three head-to-head meetings against Evansville so far this season.

Goalkeeper Max Milosek stopped 27 of 29 shots. It's his sixth straight win between the pipes.

Schmidt now leads the team in goals with nine, scoring four in his last three games.

These two teams meet for game two of the weekend series on Saturday, Dec. 22, back on Pharmacy First Ice at the Von Braun Center. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Saturday night will also be our first Weiner Dog Christmas. Dachshunds will race on the ice during intermissions in hopes of winning some valuable prizes.

