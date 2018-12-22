Dawgs Storm Back, Beat Marksmen, 5-4

December 22, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs scored five unanswered goals to erase what was a 4-0 deficit, puncutated by Mac Jansen's game-winner with 8.6 on the clock, as they stormed back to beat the Fayetteville Marksmen, 5-4, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Roanoke's win was its fifth in a row.

Trailing 4-2 at the beginning of the third period, the Dawgs offense wasted no time in bringing itself within one. Jesse Schwartz carried the puck toward the net and stuffed a shot that was blocked but Colin Murray picked up the loose puck and fired it past Dillon Kelley to make it 4-3.

Later in the period, while working on a power play, Dillan Fox slung a shot from the left wing that Kelley stopped but Cody Dion crashed the crease for the rebound. He corralled it, flipped it up and over Kelley's shoulder and tied the game at four.

With the game still tied in the final moments, Jansen took the puck along the right wing and turned on the jets. He got the edge on the Fayetteville defense, carried the puck toward the net, deked to his backhand and roofed a shot under the crossbar. The Berglund Center crowd erupted as the Dawgs took the lead with 8.6 seconds in the game.

Roanoke killed the final seconds after the ensuing faceoff to cement the win. It was the Dawgs fifth straight and the four-goal deficit erased represented the largest come-from-behind victory in franchise history.

Fayetteville started the scoring in the first period with markers from Jake Hauswirth and Zach Tatrn. The Marksmen extended their lead to 3-0 when Taylor Pryce cashed in on a shorthanded breakaway. That goal, scored just shy of the 13 minute mark in the first, chased Roanoke starter Jacob Caffrey who was pulled in favor of Tanner Creel.

On the first shot he faced, Creel was beaten by Hauswirth for another shorthanded goal that extended the lead to 4-0. That would be the last goal Creel would allow - he stopped the next 22 shots he faced to earn the win in net.

The Rail Yard Dawgs got on the board for the first time in the second period as Jeff Jones buried a goal during four-on-four play. Roanoke added another when Jansen and Jordan Carvalho went pitch and catch to create a Jansen chance in front. He couldn't bury it but Schwartz knocked home the rebound to make it 4-2.

Creel made 22 saves, Jansen and Schwartz each had a goal and an assist and Carvalho handed out two assists in the victory.

Roanoke's win was its fifth straight, its sixth in the past seven games and improved its record to 11-9-0. The Marksmen's winless streak was extented to six games in the loss and they dropped to 7-11-3. The Dawgs will again face the Marksmen on Wednesday night in Fayetteville. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM. Air time on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network is set for 6:45 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.