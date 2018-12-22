Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (10-9-0) vs Marksmen (7-10-3) - 7:05 PM

December 22, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





LAST TIME OUT: Jacob Caffrey stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced and Eric Witzel scored to give the Dawgs the lead late in the third period as Roanoke defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen, 2-1, Friday night at the Crown Coliseum.

HERE COME THE DAWWWWGS: Roanoke's 2-1 win in Fayetteville was its fourth straight and its fifth in the past six games. Prior to this stretch, the Rail Yard Dawgs had only won back-to-back games once this season. They have not been dominating wins - the Dawgs are only outscoring their opponents a combined 13-8 in the four games. But the Rail Yard Dawgs are now above the .500 mark for the first time this season .

MARKSMEN STRUGGLING: Fayetteville is heading in the opposite direction of the Rail Yard Dawgs in the last two weeks - it is winless in its past five games. Fayetteville last won on December 1 when it beat Peoria in overtime, 4-3, and it has been outscored, 21-10, during the current stretch.

MONKEY OFF THE BACK: Eric Witzel's game-winning goal on Friday night was his first goal of the season. Witzel had eight assists in his first 17 games but had not cashed in on any of his first 34 shots. He had 11 goals in 29 games for the Dawgs last season and scored on 22% of his shots. Witzel now has one goal on 35 shots on net - he is scoring on 2.9% of his shots on goal.

YOU AGAIN?: Saturday is the third of four consecutive games that the Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen will play against one another. The two teams are scheduled to meet 13 times during the regular season. Roanoke is 3-3-0 against Fayetteville and has won each of the first two of the stretch of four straight.

CAFFREY CAN: Roanoke goaltender Jacob Caffrey has been red hot as of late; he has been in net for each of the Dawgs' last three wins and has won his past four starts. Caffrey stopped 25 of 26 shots faced on Friday and has a 1.97 GAA and .939 SV% during this four-game stretch. For the season his GAA is now at 2.32, fifth in the league, and his SV% is .923, tied for fourth in the SPHL.

CARVALHO'S CONSISTENCY: Jordan Carvalho has quietly been one of the most steady and productive players for the Rail Yard Dawgs this season. He had an assist in the 2-1 win over Fayetteville on Friday, pushing his team-high assist total to 12 and his overall point total to 15. He is now tied with Colin Murray for tops on the team in points. Carvalho also leads the Dawgs in +/- at +7. The second-year pro has recorded a point in 12 of the 19 games this season and is the only Roanoke skater to have a point streak of five games or more.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will have a short holiday break before returning to the ice on Wednesday night in Fayetteville. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.