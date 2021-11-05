Havoc Continue Scoring Ways

November 5, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







The Havoc would continue to score at a rapid pace netting 4 goals in the first period.

Sy Nutkevitch would become the second in all-time points for the Havoc on a secondary assist on Tommy Munichiello's goal.

With another Tyler Piacentini goal, the Havoc would seal the win over Macon 6-1.

The Havoc will be back at home on Wednesday, November 10th against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

