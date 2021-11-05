Drapluk Nets First Goal as Mayhem Fall to Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Let chaos reign. The Mayhem and the Havoc would match up for the first time this season and the first since the Mayhem were able to dispose of the Havoc in the 2021 President's Cup Playoffs. This year's Havoc would pose a tremendous test for the Mayhem as they remain an undefeated 5-0 to start the year.

And a tremendous test it would turn out to be. Huntsville and Macon would come out firing one after the next. After a few great saves from the Mayhem's Michael Stiliadis, the deluge would begin for the Havoc. After goals from Sy Nutkevitch, Rob Darrar, Jacob Barber, and Tyler Piacentini, the Mayhem would trail 4-0 at the break despite holding serve at 16 for shots on goal.

Looking for a spark, Mayhem coach Zac Desjardins would substitute goaltender Dillon Kelley into the action. The second period would be a much more competitive affair for the visitors. After an early goal from Huntsville's Tommy Munichiello, the Mayhem would answer right back. Following a breakout pass from Brendan Hussey, Mayhem captain Joseph Drapluk would turn on the jets with some solid stickwork to five-hole Max Milosek for the Mayhem's first of the night and Drapluk's first tally of the season. The rest of the period would play out to a stalemate.

The third period would remain a hard-fought affair as there was no quit in this Mayhem squad. Early into the third period, Drapluk would drop the mitts with Cole Reginato. Unfortunately for the Mayhem, Piacentini would grab another to cap off his four-point evening. Final score in Huntsville would be 6 to 1 in favor of the Havoc.

Games like tonight can be tough to swallow, but the Mayhem will move forward and try to grow from the experience. We continue to appreciate the support of our many fans who we consider a part of our team. Together we may fall. Together we will fight. Together, we will move forward. The Mayhem, powered by Mayo Hill, will get a chance to right the ship against the Havoc next Friday night before returning home to the Macon Coliseum for Military Appreciation Weekend against the Knoxville Ice Bears on November 13th and the Fayetteville Marksmen on November 14th. Come join our battle; tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and at the Coliseum box office.

