Fredericks Called up to ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that Logan Fredericks has been called up to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears for their matchup against the Norfolk Admirals.

Fredericks is in his rookie season for Roanoke, recording his first two professional goals and adding an assist this past weekend against Birmingham and Knoxville. Fredericks's goal against the Bulls tied the game with 3.7 seconds remaining and forced overtime. The five-foot-eleven center arrived in Roanoke following a four-year college career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. During his time with the Pointers, the native of Millstone Township, NJ put up 23 goals and 38 assists over 90 career games, and was a member of their 2019 NCAA Division III national championship team. He will suit up for the Solar Bears tonight at SCOPE Arena in Norfolk for his first career ECHL appearance.

Roanoke takes the ice at home this weekend against the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, and the Dawgs will be wearing specialty jerseys for Margaritaville Night at Berglund Center. Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now!

