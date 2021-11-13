Havoc Comeback to Win 11 Straight
November 13, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
PENSACOLA,FL - While the Ice Flyers would end up scoring two early, Sy Nutkevitch broke the ice for the Havoc ending the first period at 2-1 for Pensacola.
The second period would see former UAH captain Bauer Neudecker score to tie the game and head into the final period tied.
In the final frame Bauer Neudecker would once again be the hero as he would score the eventual game-winning goal. Sy Nutkevitch would seal the deal with an empty net goal.
The Havoc will be back at home on Thursday, November 25th against the Birmingham Bulls.
