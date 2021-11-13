Thunderbolts Fall 4-1 in Quad City

November 13, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Moline, Ill.: In yet another game where the Thunderbolts just couldn't catch a bounce, Evansville would fall in another close contest, 4-1 in Quad City. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Sunday, November 14th at 3:00pm CT as they host the Birmingham Bulls. General Admission is free of charge and will not require a ticket. For non-General Admission tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

After a scoreless yet rough first period, the Storm would take a 1-0 lead at 4:29 of the second period, scored by David Brancik. The Storm would score a power play goal and shorthanded goal later in the period to take a 3-0 lead, before Peter De Coppi found the back of the net on a rush up the right side, backhanding a shot past Bailey Brkin to make it 3-1, assisted by Brandon Lubin at 14:38 of the second period. The Storm would add a late empty net goal to round out the 4-1 score. Despite the loss, Kai Edmonds was very strong in net, stopping 39 of 42 shots faced in his first start in net for the Thunderbolts. The Thunderbolts next face Quad City on Sunday, December 26th at Ford Center, face-off at 7:00PM CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

