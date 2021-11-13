Packed Day of Hockey in Macon

November 13, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







MACON, GA - The Macon Coliseum had a rousing and full day of hockey on Saturday. We saw a full slate of action from 1 p.m. to about 11 p.m as sweet sounds of hockey reverberated throughout the arena.

The early matchups saw the conclusion of the inaugural Macon Veterans Cup as Auburn and Georgia Tech pulled out wins over Florida State and Georgia respectively. Ultimately, Auburn would win the cup with 2-0 tournament record, and Blake Robinson was named the inaugural Sgt. Rodney Maxwell Davis MVP Award, named after a Medal of Honor in the Vietnam War from Macon-Bibb County.

The Macon Mayhem would finish off the night cap against the Knoxville Ice Bears. It ultimately did not go our way as the Mayhem fell by a final score of 9-0.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.