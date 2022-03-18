Havoc Beat Rivermen

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Battling for first place, the Havoc would welcome the Peoria Rivermen to the VBC.

Starting out strong, Rob Darrar and Tyler Piacentini would end up giving the Havoc an early 2-0 lead that would chase Peoria goalie Eric Levine off and welcome Jack Berry into the game.

Throughout the second period would see back and forth action resulting in a goal for each side.

The third period would end up seeing 3 Peoria Rivermen players ejected and Kyle Clarke scoring his second of the game. Hunter Vorva would stand strong and secure the win.

The Havoc will be back Friday, March 18th and Saturday, March 19th for St. Paddy's Day and Military Night presented by Dynetics.

