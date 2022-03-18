Dawgs Announce Four Transactions

March 18, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Nick Ford (left) vs. the Evansville Thunderbolts

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Nick Ford (left) vs. the Evansville Thunderbolts(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that forward Nick Ford has returned from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, and rookie forward Travis Broughman has signed a player contract. Additionally, Roanoke has released forwards Jordan Fogarty and Dylan Johnson.

Ford played in 19 games for Roanoke earlier this season after joining the team on October 21, and he tallied seven goals and eight assists in that time for Roanoke. The six-foot-one winger was called up on December 27 to Jacksonville, where he played in 13 games and recorded two assists before heading back to the Dawgs on February 16. He was called back up to Jacksonville on March 1. Earlier this season, Ford also played two ECHL games for the Adirondack Thunder, and spent training camp with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Broughman is set to make his professional debut with Roanoke, signing with the team out of SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-DIII). In three seasons at Oswego, the Richmond, Virginia native notched 41 goals and 37 assists in 77 total games. The six-foot-two forward will wear the number 10 for Roanoke.

Fogarty played in 14 games for Roanoke after signing back on February 2. The five-foot-eight winger netted one goal in addition to two assists in his time with the Dawgs, after previously playing overseas in Sweden professionally and at Princeton University (NCAA-DI) in college. Johnson played in his only game as a Dawg on March 17 at Fayetteville after joining Roanoke on March 15 from the University of Wisconsin-Superior (NCAA-DIII).

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at Berglund Center for the first time in a month tonight to face the Macon Mayhem at 7:05 p.m. EST. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.