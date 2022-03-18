Gendunov Returns to Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that F Bair Gendunov has returned from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

St-Pierre appeared in 11 games for the Cyclones during his call-up while earning two goals and one assist.

Prior to his call-up, Bair played in 2 games for the Havoc and scored twice while having one assist.

