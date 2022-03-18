Gendunov Returns to Havoc
March 18, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that F Bair Gendunov has returned from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
St-Pierre appeared in 11 games for the Cyclones during his call-up while earning two goals and one assist.
Prior to his call-up, Bair played in 2 games for the Havoc and scored twice while having one assist.
