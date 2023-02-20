Havoc Beat Knoxville
February 20, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - A Monday matinee would bring the rival Knoxville Ice Bears.
A gritty first period would end scoreless but the second period would see the Ice Bears strike first but the Havoc would answer quickly with a goal from Rob Darrar and a goal from Robbie Fisher to end the second period at 2-1.
An electric third period would see multiple fights and multiple Havoc goals from Jacob Barber, Alex Kielczewski, and another from Rob Darrar.
Mike Robinson would make 34 saves.
