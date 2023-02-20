Havoc Beat Knoxville

February 20, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - A Monday matinee would bring the rival Knoxville Ice Bears.

A gritty first period would end scoreless but the second period would see the Ice Bears strike first but the Havoc would answer quickly with a goal from Rob Darrar and a goal from Robbie Fisher to end the second period at 2-1.

An electric third period would see multiple fights and multiple Havoc goals from Jacob Barber, Alex Kielczewski, and another from Rob Darrar.

Mike Robinson would make 34 saves.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.