Ice Bears Fall to Havoc on the Road

February 20, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL)









Knoxville Ice Bears goaltender Bailey MacBurnie

Mike Robinson made 34 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Huntsville Havoc 5-1 at the Von Braun Center Monday afternoon.

Justin MacDonald scored for Knoxville. Bailey MacBurnie made 27 saves.

Both teams had opportunities in the first period, but couldn't light the lamp before the first intermission. Knoxville failed to convert a 5-on-3 power play early and MacBurnie stopped a wrist shot from Tyler Piacentini in the left circle. Mike Robinson held onto Knoxville's best chances when Colton Fletcher fired a wrister from the high slot and Nick Pryce made a quick release from the right hash. MacBurnie stopped Rob Darrar from the right circle with the blocker.

MacDonald scored first to put Knoxville in front with a wrist shot from the left circle at 3:29. Tanner Salsberry kept the puck in the zone on the right wall and sent it up high to Rourke Russell at the blue line. Russell's pass into traffic was deflected before MacDonald collected it and beat Robinson's blocker for his 31st goal of the season.

Darrar tied the game for Huntsville at 8:46 when a clearing attempt came off the glass and bounced straight to the high slot, where Darrar beat MacBurnie thanks to the fortunate bounce. Robbie Fisher scored a minute and a half later to put the Havoc in front at the second intermission.

Jacob Barber and Alex Kielczewski scored 35 seconds apart to make it 4-1 for Huntsville. Darrar scored his second of the night from the right circle at 7:52 of the third to cap off the scoring.

Knoxville will head to Roanoke on Thursday for the first of a three-game set against the Rail Yard Dawgs. Huntsville visits Fayetteville on Friday.

