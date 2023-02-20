Vizzo Called up to ECHL's Maine Mariners

February 20, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Billy Vizzo

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: Brian Collett // BC Captures) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Billy Vizzo(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: Brian Collett // BC Captures)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that forward Billy Vizzo has been called up to the ECHL's Maine Mariners.

Vizzo returned to Roanoke this fall after a strong debut for the Dawgs last season. This year, the Shelton, Connecticut native is leading the team in goals scored with 17, while adding 14 assists and a team-best plus-19 rating. His 24.9 shooting percentage ranked third throughout the SPHL this season, and his 17 goals ranked tied for the tenth-most in the league.

In the 2021-22 season, the five-foot-eleven winger had scored six goals and provided 11 assists in 25 games with the Dawgs before he was unfortunately placed on the season-ending injured reserve list on February 28. This will be Vizzo's third ECHL stint, after appearing in three games for Worcester in the 2020-21 season, and receiving a call-up to South Carolina last season (didn't appear in a game due to injury).

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Knoxville Ice Bears for three games this weekend starting on Thursday, February 23 at 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

Images from this story



Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Billy Vizzo

(Brian Collett // BC Captures)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.