Havoc at Home this Friday and Saturday

February 8, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Join the Havoc this weekend at the VBC, as the Pack take on the Peoria Rivermen in two big games for bragging rights atop the SPHL Standings!

Friday, February 11th - Chillin' with the Havoc:

This Friday is Chillin' with the Havoc, presented by GE Appliances! The Havoc will wear specialty Hawaiian-themed jerseys that will be auctioned following the game. One lucky fan will have the opportunity to take home a FREE Fridge!

Saturday, February 12th - Nickelodeon Night:

Join the Havoc this Saturday for Nickelodeon Night featuring our inaugural Baby Races! The Pack will wear specialty Rugrats-themed jerseys that will be auctioned following the game to benefit Light The Lamp Foundation!

Do you have the fastest baby in town? If you haven't registered yet, email Christian at cgrospitch@huntsvillehavoc.com to register your little one!

Tickets for these games are already moving fast! Get yours by calling the Havoc office between 9am-5pm at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

New VBC Bag Policy (Effective January 2022)

Beginning with the game on January 11th, 2022, the VBC has adopted a new bag policy for Havoc games. Only clear bags and clutch purses (no larger than 4.5" by 6.5") will be permitted. Diaper bags are still permitted but will be searched. Please arrive early to avoid delays.

Single Game Tickets

The Pack are back at full capacity! Enjoy Havoc hockey at the VBC this season with 6,000 of your closest friends! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Family 4 Pack

The best deal is town is back! Get 4 silver level tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for $60 for select games this season! The next game this package is available for is February 20th! Purchase your Family 4 Pack for 2/20 and all future available games at https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/familypack

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups!

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages! HuntsvilleHavoc.com.

