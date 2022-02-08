Macon's Devin Brink Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Devin Brink of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for January 31-February 6.

Brink scored two goals and added four assists as Macon dropped a pair of close decisions in Pensacola, earning a point in the process. In the two-game series, Brink scored or assisted on six of the Mayhem's seven goals.

On Friday, the Ashburn, VA native had three assists as Macon jumped out to a 3-1 lead before falling 5-3 to the Ice Flyers. The next night, it was the Mayhem's turn to rally as they rallied from 3-1 and 4-3 deficits before falling 5-4 in a shootout. Brink again led the way, scoring two goals and adding an assist in regulation and finding the net in the fourth round of the shootout.

Now in his first professional season, Brink played collegiately at SUNY-Geneseo where he was a member of the 2017-2018 NCAA III (SUNYAC) championship team.

Also nominated: Scott Donahue, Birmingham (2 gp, 3g, gwg), Coy Prevost, Evansville (3 gp, 4g, +4, gwg), Brent Moran, Fayetteville (2-0-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.949 save %), Jacob Barber, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +2), Stepan Timo- feyev, Knoxville (3 gp, 2g, 2a), Dylan Carabia, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, 4a, +2), Eric Levine, Peoria (2-0-0, 0.99 gaa, 0.964 save%), Shane Bennett, Quad City (3 gp, 1g, 3a, gwg) and Austyn Roudebush, Roanoke (1-1-0, 1.58 gaa, 0.949 save%)

