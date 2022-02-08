Bellant Returns from Loan to ECHL

Forward Andrew Bellant has returned from his loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. He rejoined the Ice Bears for practice Tuesday morning.

Bellant appeared in 13 games for Indy after his loan in December. He scored one goal and had two assists. He has 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 19 games for the Ice Bears this season.

The Ice Bears also released forward Joey Strada.

Knoxville hosts Peoria Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. before heading to Pensacola for a pair of games against the Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at 525-7825 or knoxvilleicebears.com.

