Havoc Announce New Opponent for Road Game

March 1, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have announced a new opponent for their April 1st road game. Huntsville will now travel to Macon to face the Mayhem instead of the originally scheduled trip to Pensacola.

The Havoc also previously announced the rescheduling of two home games. The game originally scheduled for February 16th will now be played on Monday, April 5th and the game scheduled for March 19th will now be played on Sunday, March 14th. Tickets printed for the originally scheduled game will be honored at the new date.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.