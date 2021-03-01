Mayhem Announce Rescheduled Home Dates from January Postponements

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem, in conjunction with the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), today announce the rescheduling of the final two home dates that were postponed in January in accordance with league health and safety protocols. The postponed games from January 16 and 17 will be played on Thursday, April 1 and Thursday, April 15, respectively. Game time for both will be 7:30 PM EDT.

The opponent for the April 1 game will now be Huntsville; Birmingham was the originally scheduled visiting team for the January 16 game. The Pensacola Ice Flyers remain the opponent for the rescheduled game on April 15.

As previously announced, the game postponed on January 9 will be played on Saturday, March 20 at 6:30 PM CDT as the middle game of a three home games in three nights weekend set. The Huntsville Havoc will remain the opponent for that game.

Any tickets originally purchased for the January rescheduled games will be honored for the rescheduled date. Should you prefer to be refunded, refunds are available through the original point of purchase no later than 24 hours before the rescheduled game. Tickets purchased online through ticketmaster.com are refundable through the website's dashboard. For refunds for tickets purchased at the Macon Coliseum box office, please contact Ticketing Director Marina Jaramillo at marina.jaramillo@spectraxp.com for more information.

Winners of seven games in a row, the Mayhem will ring in the month of March with three home games this week, starting with a Tuesday night home game as Macon welcomes the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the first time this season. The Ice Flyers will play in Macon again on Friday night, while the Huntsville Havoc will visit the Centreplex to close out the weekend on Saturday. For more information, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

