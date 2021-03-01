Detulleo Adds ECHL Vet MacDonald

HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc have signed ECHL veteran froward Justin MacDonald, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced. MacDonald spent last season in Sweden playing in 15 games for the Ostersunds IK. During the 2018-19 season he skated for the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators scoring 21 times while adding 28 assists in 59 games. MacDonald also spent time with four other ECHL teams over the years.

Additionally, MacDonald has a great deal of experience at the SPHL level debuting in the league in 2011 with the Fayetteville FireAntz. Most recently he played with the Evansville Thunderbolts during the 2017-18 season.

As a corresponding move, J.M. Piotrowski was released from the roster.

