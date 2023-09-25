Havoc Announce Grand Opening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced a grand opening for their brand new team store!

After remodeling their team store this summer, the Havoc are excited to invite the public to visit the new store while enjoying free Chick-Fil-A (for the first 100 fans), meeting and getting autographs for select Havoc players, and being some of the first to see our new mascots!

The grand opening will run from 5 to 7 PM in the Propst Arena lobby and the new Havoc team store just outside the arena doors.

In addition to the free Chick-Fil-A, there will be a cash bar and free water, tea, and lemonade.

