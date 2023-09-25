Ice Bears Add Forward Rybarik to Camp Roster

September 25, 2023







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Daniel Rybarik to the team's training camp roster next month. The Calgary native spent time last year at the University of Windsor where he played nine games and notched two assists.

"Daniel put up some big scoring numbers as a junior and he's a bit more polished coming out of college," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He should put some points on the board for us."

Over his final three junior seasons, Rybarik appeared in 172 games and scored 88 goals with 153 points.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

