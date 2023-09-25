Roudebush Returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that goaltender Austyn Roudebush has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Roudebush is back for his fourth season in Roanoke, appearing in 91 games for the Dawgs since 2020. The six-foot-three netminder has a 42-27-12 record with a goals against average of 2.63 and five regular season shutouts. The Toledo, Ohio native won the SPHL's December Player of the Month honors last season, and was named the Most Valuable Player of the President's Cup playoffs last season after continuing his regular season dominance into the postseason. In 12 career postseason games for Roanoke, Roudebush has a 9-3 record, recording a .925 save percentage, a 2.21 goals against average, and two shutouts.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 23:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

