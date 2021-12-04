Hat Tricks Win Fourth Straight, Sweep Delaware

December 4, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (9-3-1, 26 pts) skated to a 6-1 win over the Delaware Thunder (0-9-1, 1 pt) on Saturday night.

For the second-consecutive game, the Hat Tricks and Thunder entered the second period scoreless and for the second-consecutive game, the Hat Tricks seized control in the second frame.

Tom Mele kicked off the scoring at 6:41 of the second with his third of the season, ripping home a power-play goal from the top of the right circle. Steve Mele assisted on the tally before scoring his fourth of the season early in the third.

Between the two goals by the Mele brothers, Zachary Lazzaro netted his second as a Hat Trick on a beautiful set up from Jonny Ruiz and Kodiak Whiteduck. Lazzaro found himself all alone with an open net at the far post and finished the chance at 17:09 of the second.

"Really happy with our performance the last two nights," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "We played well in all three zones and need to keep that going."

Lazzaro's tally was the eventual game-winning goal. With Ruiz's assist on the goal, he extended his point streak to 13 games to start the season.

Ruiz is top-five in the FPHL with 19 points so far this season. Prior to Saturday's game, he held sole-possession of the Hat Tricks team lead in goals with 12.

Dmitry Kuznetsov trailed him by two goals, but scored twice in the third period on Saturday to tie Ruiz for the team lead. Kuznetsov recorded a three-point night in the win, adding an assist on Johnny Macdonald's first professional goal.

The defenseman torched a shot from the high-slot into the top corner for his first tally, giving the Hat Tricks a 5-0 lead in the third. Macdonald assisted on Steve Mele's goal as well, completing a two-point night.

Danbury retains its position in second place of the FPHL standings, remaining tied in points with Watertown and trailing solely on points-percentage.

The Hat Tricks will face Watertown at home on Wednesday, looking to take over first place in the league.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.