Hat Tricks Look for Sweep over Thunder

DANBURY, CT - Following Friday night's win, the Danbury Hat Tricks (8-3-1, 23 pts) return to Danbury Arena Saturday evening to host the Delaware Thunder (0-8-1, 1 pt) for the third consecutive game.

Entering play Saturday, the Hat Tricks are tied in points (23) with the first-place Watertown Wolves, but sit just behind them in second place on points percentage.

The Hat Tricks are currently on a three-game win streak and look to improve upon it after a 5-0 win on Friday night. Goaltender Brian Wilson recorded his first professional shutout in his first career start in the FPHL.

Jonny Ruiz climbed his way into third place in points (18) in the FPHL after a two-goal performance Friday night. He also holds second place in the league in scoring with 12 goals. Ruiz has recorded a point in all 12 Hat Tricks games this season.

Saturday's game begins at 7 p.m. and could finish with the Hat Tricks sitting atop the FPHL standings. Tickets are available here and the game can be streamed on the Hat Tricks YouTube Channel.

Saturday night will be Military Appreciation night at Danbury Arena. All active and retired military personnel can register for a free ticket.

