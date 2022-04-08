Hat Tricks Win Crucial Game in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (33-20-3, 97 pts) used a two-goal night from Dustin Jesseau to take down the Binghamton Black Bears (29-24-2, 85 pts) 5-3 on Friday night.

Jesseau started the scoring late in the first on a setup by Aaron Atwell and Zachary Lazzaro to send the Hat Tricks up 1-0 into the first intermission.

To start the second, Binghamton roared back and scored twice to take the lead at 13:07 of the period. Danbury bounced back shortly after.

With 2:55 remaining in the second, Nick Mangone netted his first as a Hat Trick short-handed to tie the game at two. Mangone started a stretch of three-straight Hat Tricks goals.

Early in the third, Brett Jackson scored his 13th 1:02 before Jesseau (18) scored his second of the night.

Binghamton added a late goal, but Tobias Odjick scored in an empty-net to seal the win for Danbury.

Both teams return to Danbury on Saturday for the second of three-straight.

