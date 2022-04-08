Hat Tricks Travel to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (32-20-3, 94 pts) make their final trip to face the Binghamton Bears (29-23-2, 85 pts) in the regular season on Friday night.

The Hat Tricks have reached the final six games of the regular season and will play three of them this weekend against the Black Bears.

Friday will be the 11th meeting of the season between the two teams and the eighth in Binghamton. Through 10 games, the Hat Tricks have won six of them and have three victories in Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Danbury still holds third place in the FPHL standings with a .570 points-percentage, but Carolina (.526) and Binghamton (.525) are right behind.

Finishing in third-place will lock in home-ice advantage and the ability to choose an opponent for the Hat Tricks in the first round of the playoffs.

The Hat Tricks have a chance to widen the advantage they hold over the Black Bears with three games against them this weekend.

After Friday's game, the Hat Tricks and Black Bears return to Danbury for games on Saturday and Sunday.

Tune into Friday's game at 7 p.m. on the Black Bears YouTube channel.

