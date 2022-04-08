Wolves Hold Off Thunder for 3-2 Win

Harrington DE: The Watertown Wolves and the Delaware Thunder met on a Friday Night in Delaware! The Thunder went to Trevor Babin in net, and the Wolves went to Adam Beukeboom. The Wolves came out fast, and scored an early goal thanks to Cole McKechney. That was the only goal of period one. Babin stopped 20/21 and Beukeboom all 11.

The second period was a very long and choppy period with a plethora of whistles. The goaltender duel continued and only one goal was scored in the period. It was at the 19:52 mark and was a short-handed goal for Brendan Hussey. After two it was 2-0 Wolves.

The Thunder would come out strong in the third period and at about the halfway mark of period three they would get a five minute power-play and go to work. Justin LaPorte would strike first and cut the lead to one. Not long after, Alex Soucy would tie things up for Delaware. Late in the third a bouncing puck would lead to a Jimmy Lodge breakaway and the game winning goal. Watertown won the contest 3-2.

