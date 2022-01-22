Hat Tricks Visit Binghamton on Saturday Night

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (17-9-2, 49 pts) travel to Binghamton on Saturday to wrap up the weekend against the Binghamton Black Bears (14-13-0, 41 pts).

The Hat Tricks split two games earlier in the week against the Watertown Wolves, ending Watertown's 13-game winning streak on Friday night at home.

Danbury remains in third-place in the FPHL as they meet the fifth-place Black Bears for the fifth time this season. Three of the first four have come at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. Each team has won two of the first four.

Their last meeting came on Saturday Jan. 15 when the teams combined for 17 goals. Danbury won 10-7 with three multi-goal scorers and two hat tricks.

Jonny Ruiz's hat trick on Friday night against Watertown lifted him into third in the FPHL with 25 goals and fourth with 44 points.

Binghamton has the league's top goal-scorer, Nikita Ivashkin. In 27 games, Ivashkin has 34 goals and 57 points (2nd - MacDonald, WAT).

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on the Black Bears' YouTube channel.

