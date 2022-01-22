Prowlers Able to Overcome 55 Save Effort by Trevor Babin

Port Huron, MI - After a strong weekend last week for the Prowlers, they would look to build onto that performance against the Delaware Thunder. This is a massive opportunity for the Prowlers to move up in the standings, and they must come away with 6 points this weekend. After an intense weekend in net last week, the Prowlers once again turn to Richard Shipman in net to see if he can continue his strong play in net. In net for the Thunder was Trevor Babin.

The Prowlers spent most of the 1st period in the Delaware zone peppering Babin with shots all period. Babin was the only reason the Prowlers weren't leading this game, as he was a brick wall in the net. At the end of one period, the Prowlers were outshooting the Thunder 20-7.

The 2nd period finally saw some pucks find the back of the net as the Thunder were able to get on the board first when Artem Alekhin was able to convert on a breakaway opportunity. The Prowlers were able to solve the mystery that is Trevor Babin with Dalton Jay sniping one over his glove for his 21st goal of the year. Then Steven Fowler was able to catch Babin sleeping and sneak one by him to put the Prowlers up 2-1. At the end of two periods, the Prowlers were outshooting the Thunder 42-13.

In the third period, the Prowlers somehow got two past Babin, with both goals coming from former Thunder Adam Morgan. The Prowlers were able to continue their strong play from last weekend, and this should help in their task to move up in the standings.

The Prowlers and Thunder will be back tomorrow at 8 pm.

